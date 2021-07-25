Dr. Anthony Fauci to be honored by Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci will be honored by the The Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington in December with the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award.

Fauci earned the award for his work in HIV/AIDS prevention and as a leading expert during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to IU.

"Recipients of the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award have demonstrated their solemn promise to scientific methods, access to treatment and educating the public," said William L. Yarber, senior director of the Rural Center for AIDS/STD Prevention and Provost Professor at the School of Public Health. "Dr. Fauci -- from his early and continuing work in HIV/AIDS prevention to the COVID-19 pandemic -- is perhaps the most recognizable figure associated with infectious disease research and public awareness."

Fauci will receive the award at a virtual ceremony and will be part of a "fireside chat" at 5:15 p.m. December 6.

"As we have stared down this demon of a pandemic, no figure has more prominently represented this commitment to science and truth than Dr. Fauci," School of Public Health Dean David B. Allison said.

You can register for the event here.