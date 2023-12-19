Dr. Santa visits NICU at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this week, Dr. Santa paid a visit to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

For the fourth year in a row, Dr. Jonathan Buechler, co-medical director of the NICU, visited babies in the NICU and their families dresses in

Among his visits to those on the nice list, included a visit with baby Aria Lina, who was born earlier this month at 25 weeks.

Aria is a micro-preemie, but is said to be doing well due to her fighter mentality, according to mom Rachel.

“To me, it means a lot. They don’t forget the little babies. They still know they deserve to have a Christmas too, and I can’t wait to see the final photos,” Rachel Linza said. “It’s not the way I want her to spend Christmas, but the doctors and nurses are making it amazing.”