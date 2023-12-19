Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Dr. Santa visits NICU at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

DSC_5553.JPG
Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
DSC_5553.JPG
DSC_5496.JPG
Aria.JPG
Posted at 2:07 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 14:07:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this week, Dr. Santa paid a visit to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

For the fourth year in a row, Dr. Jonathan Buechler, co-medical director of the NICU, visited babies in the NICU and their families dresses in

Among his visits to those on the nice list, included a visit with baby Aria Lina, who was born earlier this month at 25 weeks.

Aria is a micro-preemie, but is said to be doing well due to her fighter mentality, according to mom Rachel.

“To me, it means a lot. They don’t forget the little babies. They still know they deserve to have a Christmas too, and I can’t wait to see the final photos,” Rachel Linza said. “It’s not the way I want her to spend Christmas, but the doctors and nurses are making it amazing.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!