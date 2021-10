DRAFT: 2021 Central Indiana trick-or-treat times

Ind. — It's October, which means trick-or-treat time is coming up! All times are on October 31.

Boone County:

Zionsville: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Delaware County:

Muncie: 5-8 p.m.

Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton County:

Carmel: 5-8 p.m.

Fishers: 6-8 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30-8 p.m.

Hancock County:

Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.

Howard County:

Greentown: 5-8 p.m.

Kokomo: 5-8 p.m.

Russiaville: 5-8 p.m.

Johnson County:

Johnson County: 6-8:30 p.m.

Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.

Edinburgh: 5-7 p.m.

Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.

Prince's Lakes: 5-8 p.m.

Marion County:

Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

Monroe County:

Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Morgan County:

Mooresville: 5-8 p.m.