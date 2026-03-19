Drake's Indianapolis closes permanently

INDIANAPOLIS — Drake's Indianapolis has permanently closed its doors.

The restaurant's last day of business was Saturday, March 14. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the closure, citing failed lease negotiations as the reason.

"After much thought and careful consideration, the decision was made to close the Drake's Indianapolis location," the spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, we were unable to negotiate a new lease with parameters needed to sustain a healthy business."

"We are deeply appreciative for the support our guests, team members, and community have provided and hope to cross paths again at another Drake's location."

The closure drew a heartfelt response from a neighboring restaurant. The District Tap on the north side shared a statement on social media honoring their longtime neighbor and competitor.

"It's never easy to see a neighbor go," the statement read. "Drake's has been more than just a restaurant — it's been part of this community and a friendly competitor who made us better. Long before we opened 12 years ago, our owners were sitting at their tables, dreaming up what would become The District Tap."

"We're grateful for the camaraderie, inspiration, and shared passion for great dining in Keystone. Wishing the Drake's team all the best — you'll be missed."

Drake's has other locations across Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.