Driver dead, Frankfort PD chief deputy among two injured in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY — One person is dead and two others were injured, including a Frankfort Police Department chief deputy, following a crash on State Road 39 early Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 4:49 a.m., just south of County Road 650 South.

According to Indiana State Police, a 2025 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on SR 39 when it attempted to pass an unknown vehicle and crossed into the northbound lane, directly into the path of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Frankfort Police Department Chief Deputy Cesar Muñoz. Both vehicles left the east side of the roadway before colliding.

All occupants were transported to a Lafayette area hospital. The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office. The identity of the driver has not yet been released. A passenger in the Malibu and Chief Deputy Muñoz were both listed in stable condition.

The Frankfort Police Department released a statement saying, Chief Deputy Muñoz is "alert and talking to us."

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Assisting agencies included the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the Frankfort Police Department, and Miller's Towing.