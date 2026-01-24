Driver dies after crashing into DPW snowplow on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after his pickup truck crashed into the back of a Department of Public Works snowplow Saturday morning on Indianapolis' northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 34th Street and Dandy Trail around 2 a.m. on the report of a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

Investigators believe the snowplow was stopped at a red light when the pickup truck crashed into the back of it, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

IMPD crash investigators are on the scene investigating the collision.

The identity of the victim has not been released.