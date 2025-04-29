Watch Now
Driver killed when vehicle is struck by train on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An adult male has died days after his red SUV was struck by a train after he reportedly drove around a crossing gate on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the 2200 block of N. Sherman Drive around 2:30 p.m., where they found the SUV with extensive damage consistent with a train collision.

The driver was located inside the vehicle and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased on Monday.

Police said the conductor of the train remained on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. Preliminary findings from crash investigators indicate that the driver attempted to cross the railroad tracks despite the lowered crossing gate, leading to the fatal accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

