Driver, passenger killed in single-vehicle crash on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people died in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4100 block of Flamingo W. Drive on reports of a personal injury crash just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located one vehicle that had crashed.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle both were pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

E. 42nd Street between Emerson Avenue and Arlington Avenue will be closed for "some time."