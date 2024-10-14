Drivers warned about major changes due to IndyGo’s newly launched Purple Line

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are warning drivers about major changes due to IndyGo's newly launched purple line.

"The driving has been a little bit wild around here," said Sarah Siertle. "It's going to be a readjustment."

WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians IndyGo broke ground on the Purple Line on Feb. 25, 2022. The 15.2-mile project will connect Indianapolis to the City of Lawrence.



The Purple Line is in its first week of operation. It connects downtown to Lawrence making it easier for riders, but it is an adjustment for drivers.

IndyGo opened operations on the Purple Line on Sunday making it the city’s second rapid transit line.

The route starts at the downtown transit center and goes north on Meridian Street, east alongside 38th Street before heading north on Post Road to reach Fort Harrison in Lawrence.

WRTV

IndyGo and IMPD want drivers to be aware of the new traffic patterns.

IndyGo says the line has three dedicated bus lanes along 38th and Meridian to Post Road and 56th Street.

IndyGo

"There are signs posted that say don't cross the median, left turns at light and stay in your lane," said IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson.

Thompson cautions you can be cited for being in the bus lane or making improper turns.

"Drivers become confused on what lane and how they can turn left," said Thompson. "If you don't see the purple hash marks, that's an indicator of where you can turn left in that median."

As for drivers like Siertle, she says people need to slow down as we adjust to the new normal.

"Pay attention and drive slower. Do not cross multiple lanes," said Siertle.

WRTV

The line includes many upgrades from bus stations to improved fare acceptance.

Customers must purchase bus fare from electronic kiosks at bus stations before boarding.

