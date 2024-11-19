Drop off locations now open for Operation Christmas Child

INDIANAPOLIS — Children in need are being blessed this Christmas season through the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.

People are asked to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and personal care items to gift to children worldwide.

There are more than 4,700 drop-off locations open around the country. Shoeboxes can be dropped from from now until Nov. 25. You can find you nearest drop-off location, here.

In 2024, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 12 million children.

“Samaritan’s Purse is committed to taking the Gospel to hard-to-reach places—whether its responding to a disaster or sharing God’s love through the power of a simple shoebox,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “You can show kids in need the true meaning of Christmas this year through a shoebox gift. Please prayerfully consider packing a shoebox this year.”

For a step-by-step guide for packing a shoebox, click here.