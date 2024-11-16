Drug overdose deaths down in U.S. for first time since 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. has seen a decrease in drug overdose deaths for the first time since 2018.

According to the CDC, there were about 97,000 overdose deaths across the country in the 12-month period from June 2023 to June 2024.

The previous 12-month period saw about 113,000 overdose deaths. That's a decrease of about 14.5 percent.

According to a DEA special agent, Marion County also saw fewer overall overdose deaths.

The numbers dropped from 852 to 701.

The number of overdose deaths caused by fentanyl went from 641 to 543.

WATCH | Drug overdose deaths in Indiana continue to decline

Drug overdose deaths in Indiana continue to decline

Special agent Michael Gannon explained some of the possible reasons for that decline.

"I think Narcan certainly plays a role preventing the overdose things, but we're big getting the prevention, the awareness out there, and, of course, law enforcement, you know, we're building these cases on these overdose resulting in death cases, and getting them charged all over the country, and it's really important," Gannon said.

CDC numbers show that the rate of overdose deaths is still much higher than before the pandemic.

Several organizations are helping those efforts and spreading awareness about drug addiction.

Overdose Lifeline helps distribute thousands of doses of Naloxone across the state.

Founder Justin Phillips told WRTV that she hopes Hoosiers continue to advocate for drug treatment policies even while the number of drug overdoses continues to trend down.

"It's a very complicated disease of the brain it's very illogical it's very harmful to people and families and people who love the individual who is suffering but people deserve a second chance," Phillips said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can find several resources at this link.

