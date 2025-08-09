Drum Corps International World Championships back in Indy for 16th year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Drum Corps International World Championships are this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“This is the pinnacle of their marching career. It’s marching music’s major league and this is their Super Bowl,” DCI CEO Nate Boudreaux said.

The competition is back in the Circle City for the 16th year.

Nearly 5,500 young brass musicians, percussionists and color guard performers are vying for titles this weekend.

WRTV

Peyton Brillhart is one of them.

This is the last year of competition for the head drum major for Spirit of Atlanta.

“This is my age out. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to call Spirit of Atlanta home. I am so lucky to have seen the corps grow three consecutive seasons," Brillhart said.

This is also the last time Isaiah Addye will perform in front of the bright lights with the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps.

WRTV

“I love walking into the stadium before the performance, and I look up. It’s an amazing feeling," Addye said.

The top 25 corps competed in the World Class semifinals on Friday.

“The dedication. The hours of work they put into rehearsal time. Practicing. Time on the road. It’s a struggle," Boudreaux said. “You learn grit, determination, teamwork, dealing with adversity. Getting up when you get knocked down. All those life lessons you take with you later in life.”

And Boudreaux says the Hoosier state is a hub for the marching arts.

WRTV

“Other than Florida, Texas and California, Indiana is the next highest state where we get most of our performers. The marching band community here in Indiana, with schools like Avon, Fishers, Brownsburg, Carmel, it’s a hotbed for musical talent," he said.

The top 12 corps will compete in the DCI World Championship Finals on Saturday.