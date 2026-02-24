Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Druski, Mike Epps brings 'Coulda Been Records' auditions to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — If you've ever dreamed of being discovered, today might be your shot — sort of.

Comedian Druski, alongside Indianapolis native Mike Epps, is bringing his viral social media series "Coulda Been Records" to the city's near west side Tuesday evening.

The series follows Druski as a self-proclaimed music mogul auditioning everyday people hoping to make it big — with results that are usually more laughs than record deals.

Auditions are being held at the Bitwell Event Center, located at 950 S. White River Parkway Drive, starting at 5 p.m.

