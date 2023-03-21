Duke Energy has over 300,000 in energy bill assistance available for low-income customers

INDIANAPOLIS — Duke Energy announced over $300,000 in energy bill assistance is available for low-income customers in Indiana. Customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually in their account.

This funding is available through Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund.

According to Duke, they have supported more than 12,000 Indiana households with more than $3 million in energy bill assistance. The company works with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute assistance funds.

Customers can contact their local community action agency to see if they qualify for assistance. A list of service providers by county is available, here.

Duke Energy will also be reducing the security deposit amount for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

In addition, even though the Indiana winter disconnection moratorium ended on March 15, qualified customers with a past-due balance will be auto enrolled in a special, extended installment plan.

Duke Energy offers a number of other tools and resources to help customers take control of their energy use and save money. To learn more about these programs, click here.