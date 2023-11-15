Duke Energy to offer over $425,000 in energy bill assistance to low-income Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — To help lower the cost for low-income families this winter, Duke Energy has announced more than $425,000 in financial aid will be available to customers through the company’s Share the Light Fund.

“The assistance we offer through the Share the Light Fund will help community members who may struggle to pay their electric bills as the temperatures dip,” Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy, said.

Pinegar says customers with past-due utility bills or need assistance can take advantage of the funds to get the help they need.

Duke Energy and the Indiana Community Action Association partnered to distribute the funds to eligible customers to pay their energy bills, deposits and reconnection charges.

Eligibility for the Share the Light Fund is based on income, family size and the availability of resources. Customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

Individuals should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

“As the weather gets colder, the cost of heating a home and keeping the lights on can become a significant burden for families who are already struggling to make ends meet,” Ed Gerardot, executive director for the Indiana Community Action Agency, said. “These funds can provide much-needed relief for our neighbors in need, helping ensure they can stay warm through the winter.”

For more information on Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund, click here.