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Dump truck driver dies after crash with car, semi on State Road 32 in Lebanon

lebanon indiana
WRTV Photo/Tony Grant
lebanon indiana
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LEBANON, IND. (WRTV) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Lebanon resulted in one fatality and injuries to other occupants, the Boone County city’s police department said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

Jaheim Miller, 22, of Louisiana, the driver of a dump truck trapped in the collision, died after being taken to an Indianapolis area hospital.

The release said the crash happened about 2:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 32 and County Road 400 West.

The crash, which also involved a passenger car and a semitractor-trailer, led to the closure of State Road 32 for several hours. The occupants of the passenger car and semi were taken to a local area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No other information about the occupants was provided in the release.

Lebanon Police Department said its crash team had not yet completed its investigation as of Tuesday night.