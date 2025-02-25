Dutch Bros Coffee to open first Indiana location in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — Dutch Bros, a popular drive-thru coffee chain, is opening its first location in Indiana.

Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in 1992 when two brothers bought an espresso machine. There are nearly 1,000 locations in 18 states.

The first Indiana location will be in Noblesville, located at 14560 Mundy Dr., and is set to open in spring 2025.

“We are beyond excited to be introducing Dutch Bros and sharing Dutch Luv to a brand-new community,” Local operator Julius Chancellor said. “Our team is stoked to serve the beautiful Noblesville area and the amazing people that make it so special.”

Dutch Bros is known for their coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks. For more information, click here.