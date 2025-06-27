Eagle Creek Beach closed due to elevated E. Coli levels

INDIANAPOLIS — Eagle Creek Beach is currently closed following a routine water test that revealed elevated levels of E. coli.

The park posted on social media that the swim area will remain off-limits to the public as officials await additional testing results to ensure safety for all visitors.

It’s important to note that E. coli and other bacteria can occur naturally at certain levels in lakes, streams, and reservoirs. However, elevated bacteria levels are often linked to factors such as heavy rainfall, high temperatures, and runoff from various sources, including waterfowl, pets, farm animals, and wildlife.

For those looking for updates on the situation, the Eagle Creek Park Facebook page will provide the latest information. Additionally, individuals can contact the swim area directly at (317) 327-7132 or reach the park office at (317) 327-7110 for inquiries and further assistance.