Early Career Academy offers hope and opportunity for young entrepreneurs

INDIANAPOLIS — On the near east side of Indianapolis, a new initiative is dedicated to building the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs in a safe and nurturing environment.

The Early Career Academy, founded by Ashley Morgan, is designed to provide young people with the tools they need to transform their lives and pursue meaningful careers.

Located in a neighborhood close to Morgan’s heart, the academy operates out of Honest Living 4 Young Women’s new headquarters on East 10th Street.

“We’re actually opening their eyes to bigger views. They don’t know what’s really out here,” Morgan said.

Her organization offers a range of programs aimed at empowering young women, and the academy is the latest addition to her mission.

Some of the students in The Early Career Academy have faced challenges.

“A lot of dropouts and students that are trying to get away from the violence,” Morgan said.

“It’s become a really nice family for me. I don’t really have one… It’s gotten me back to my old self and taught me how to appreciate myself more,” Amari Woods, a participant in the academy, said.

The 10-week program focuses on leadership development, financial education and job training.

“I learned how to manage my money, manage my time, and become an entrepreneur. I’m looking at starting a clothing business and becoming a barber,” Terion Adams, a program alumni said.

Upon completion, students leave with a business plan and the opportunity to showcase their ideas in a pitch contest.

The support doesn’t end there.

“This space is open for them every day, Monday through Friday, so they’re able to come here and work on their business,” she said.

Honest Living 4 Young Women's new facility has been made possible through the Elevation Grant, part of the City of Indianapolis’ initiative to fund organizations that are fostering community growth and reducing violence.