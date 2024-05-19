Early morning crash on I-69 in Pendleton involving 2 semis leaves man dead

MADISON COUNTY — A man was killed in a crash involving two semis on Interstate 69 in Pendleton on Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 214.9-mile marker, near exit 214 to Lapel and Fortville, on reports of a crash at 4:15 a.m.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a 2020 Volvo semi, driven by 26-year-old Piyush Bali, of Canada, was traveling southbound on I-69 when it rear-ended another semi that was also traveling southbound.

The Volvo then rolled over onto its side after disconnecting from its trailer.

Bali was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Volvo was transported to Methodist hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other semi was not injured, according to police.

I-69 was closed for nearly seven hours due to this incident.