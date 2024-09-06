Early voting for presidential election to be held at 8 satellite voting centers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY — Several satellite locations will be open across Marion County to help voters cast their ballot before the 2024 Presidential Election.
Early voting will start on October 8 at the City-County Building, and on October 26 at the follow satellite centers:
- Decatur Township Government Center
- Franklin Township Government Center
- MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center
- Perry Township Government Center
- International Marketplace Coalition
- St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
- Thatcher Park Community Center
- Warren Township Government Center
Early voting at the satellite centers is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The schedule for early voting at the City-County Building is:
- 8:00a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each weekday from October 8-18
- 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. weekends of October 12-13, 19-20, & 26-27
- 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. each weekday from October 21-31
- 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on November 1
- 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. November 2, & 3
- 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. November 4
The Presidential Election is on Tuesday, November 5. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the county’s 186 vote centers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
When voting in person, voters should bring a valid voter ID.
For more information on where to vote or early voting, click here. To check if you are registered to vote, click here.