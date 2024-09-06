Early voting for presidential election to be held at 8 satellite voting centers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY — Several satellite locations will be open across Marion County to help voters cast their ballot before the 2024 Presidential Election.

Early voting will start on October 8 at the City-County Building, and on October 26 at the follow satellite centers:

Decatur Township Government Center

Franklin Township Government Center

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

Perry Township Government Center

International Marketplace Coalition

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Thatcher Park Community Center

Warren Township Government Center

Early voting at the satellite centers is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The schedule for early voting at the City-County Building is:

8:00a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each weekday from October 8-18

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. weekends of October 12-13, 19-20, & 26-27

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. each weekday from October 21-31

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on November 1

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. November 2, & 3

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. November 4

The Presidential Election is on Tuesday, November 5. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the county’s 186 vote centers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When voting in person, voters should bring a valid voter ID.

For more information on where to vote or early voting, click here. To check if you are registered to vote, click here.