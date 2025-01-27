Earth, Wind & Fire set to perform at Everwise Amphitheater this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — This summer, legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, July 23.

The concert is part of the Jack Daniel’s Concert Series. Tickets for this concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com.

Formed in 1969, Earth, Wind & Fire is known for their infectious hits like “Let’s Groove,” “September,” and “Reasons.” Their accolades include nine GRAMMY® Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

For more information, visit earthwindandfire.com/tour.