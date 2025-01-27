Watch Now
Earth, Wind & Fire set to perform at Everwise Amphitheater this summer

Verdine White, from left, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire perform at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
INDIANAPOLIS — This summer, legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, July 23.

The concert is part of the Jack Daniel’s Concert Series. Tickets for this concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com.

Formed in 1969, Earth, Wind & Fire is known for their infectious hits like “Let’s Groove,” “September,” and “Reasons.” Their accolades include nine GRAMMY® Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

For more information, visit earthwindandfire.com/tour.

