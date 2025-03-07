Easel by Penrod: Supporting Arts and Education in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The Easel by Penrod event hosted by ARCO Design/Build at the Stutz Business Center is one way to support local arts and educational initiatives in Central Indiana.

It's happening Friday, March 7, from 6 p.m. to midnight, with VIP early access at 5:30 p.m.

Funds raised from Easel by Penrod go toward Penrod’s grant program, which is dedicated to funding arts and educational initiatives throughout the region.

It’s an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of people in Central Indiana.

Ryan Stephens, the 2025 Penrod Arts Fair Chairman, emphasizes the importance of the event’s philanthropic focus.

“The proceeds from this event will go back to supporting local institutions of art and education right here in Central Indiana," said Stephens. "This is a fun way for the community to come together, enjoy a night out and know that their ticket purchases are helping fund grants that support the arts and education in our area.”

wrtv Easel by Penrod

Last year, the organization distributed $250,000 to 70 organizations. This year, with nearly 90 grant applications seeking almost $500,000 in funding, the need for support has never been greater. Events like Easel by Penrod help bridge that gap.

“By investing in the arts in Indianapolis we’re improving the lives of residents, particularly those in underprivileged areas," said Stephens. "Our funding has helped organizations providing art therapy to patients, supported schools in purchasing musical instruments for their students and funded a range of initiatives that introduce art to individuals at different stages of life.”

The event will feature a curated selection of gourmet food experiences, an open bar with premium cocktails, champagne, and beer, live music from Clayton Anderson and other local performers, and unique entertainment like a 360 photo booth, and a floating magician.

Additionally, there will be a showcase of 40 local artists from the Stutz Artists Association, with opportunities to purchase their artwork and witness live art creation in their studios.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.