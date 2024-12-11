East 38th Street Renaissance hopes to revitalize the near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Bank of Indianapolis (NBI) and New Direction Church are partnering to launch the East 38th Street Renaissance.

The East 38th Street Renaissance is described as a joint initiative to revitalize the community. Officials say they hope to address critical needs in the area, including the following:



Creating more jobs

Improving infrastructure

An increase in homeowners

Enhancing community resources

Provided by NBI

“The East 38th Street Renaissance represents our commitment to not just our congregation but to our entire neighborhood,” Pastor Dr. Kenneth E. Sullivan, Jr., New Direction Church, said. “This partnership with NBI underscores our shared belief in creating lasting change through economic opportunity and community development.”

The partnership will offer financial education workshops, and community members can reserve a time at the church to speak with a financial consultant. The bank will also offer down payment assistance to first-time home buyers.

WRTV

“We are committed to serving this community in every way we can,” Doug Talley, Executive Vice President of NBI, said. “This partnership is giving us an opportunity to help drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for more Indianapolis residents. As one of the only locally owned national banks in Indianapolis, this is important to our mission.”

For more information on the East 38th Renaissance, click here.