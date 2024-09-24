INDIANAPOLIS — An east side funeral home needs your help finding a new building to call home after its lease is set to expire.

“This is the area I felt like needed a funeral home. Low cost but it doesn’t mean low service,” Tamara Albertson Albertson's Mortuary Funeral Director and owner told WRTV.

Albertson says she has served this community for quite some time. “We have been here going on 13 years,” Albertson added.

For more than the last decade – Tamara says she has served more than one thousand people.

“They just didn’t from granddaughter’s service. They helped get her body from Atlanta,” Dorothea Staten said.

But time is running out for Albertsons.

“We have to move out of this building – we are looking for a new building,” Albertson added. Tamara says the landlord has other plans for the building.

She says they have to be out by the end of year. “Once we find a new building we will be back doing what we are doing. Right now, we are at a loss,” Albertson told WRTV.

Now she needs the communities help in finding a new place to provide for the community.

“We have so many relationships with people in the area – it would be hard for me to close the doors,” Albertson concluded.

WRTV reached out to the Attorney of the landlord who is representing the building.

The lease expires on December 31, 2024. Brookside Owner has previously presented Albertson’s Metro Mortuary with proposals to extend their lease. No final decision has been made whether or not to renew or extend the term of the lease with Albertson’s Metro Mortuary. Grant Clapacs, Attorney

