East side residents concerned about illegal dumping, City hopes to put a stop to it

INDIANAPOLIS — Illegal dumping is an issue that the City of Indianapolis is looking to curb in 2024.

WRTV cameras caught massive amount of piles of trash near 10th Street and Arlington Avenue on Friday.

“It’s a hot mess,” Catherine Crosley said.

“It’s disgusting,” Travis Allen said.

Folks we spoke to say the piles of trash make the neighborhood like an eyesore.

“Apparently, the east side is where we dump stuff behind buildings for free. It's really bad,” Crosley added.

They are calling on the city to take action to come out and remove the trash.

WRTV

“Stop dumping. We've got to clean it up. It’s our neighborhood, we have to live here,” Allen said.

The neighbors are not alone in having issues with Illegal dumping.

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services says it got an average of 338 illegal dumping reports per month in 2023.

It tells WRTV that number may include multiple reports for a single instance of alleged illegal dumping and is not a reflection of actual cases resulting in illegal dumping violations.

The city adds that you can face fines up to $2,500 if you are caught.

WRTV

Per the City of Indianapolis, here are some tips on how to stop illegal dumping:



Hire a quality trash hauler.

You can hire a trash hauler if you need help transporting extra garbage or heavy trash to the Citizens' Transfer Station. Use caution when hiring a trash hauler. Some individuals will offer to remove trash for a fair price, but they will dump it illegally and keep your money. To make sure the business is reputable, always check their background and references.

Put a “No Dumping” sign in your yard.

Pick up a “No Dumping” sign at the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services office. Each home can have up to two signs. The office is located at 1200 Madison Ave., Suite 100. It is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.; and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Be aware of ways to legally dump waste.

The city offers many options for trash disposal, including solid waste disposal for household and heavy trash, recycling, and composting. You can also take extra garbage to the transfer station.

Printable resources are available in English, Burmese, and Spanish.

You can find more details here.

WRTV

WRTV reached out to Councilor Andy Nielsen who provided this statement: