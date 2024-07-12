Watch Now
East side residents upset with standing water due to reconstruction project

WRTV’s Adam Schumes talks with neighbors on the city’s east side who are upset with a lack of progress on a construction project near their homes.
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jul 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the city’s east side are calling for the department of public works to fix their roads following what they say has been a delayed construction project.

“Irritating, unsafe, unsanitary and frustrating,” Michael Finnell told WRTV.

standing water2.jpg

Finnell had a few choice words to describe what his neighborhood currently looks like.

“It’s standing water and if it keeps raining, it’s only going to get worse,” Finnell said.

standing water3.jpg

DPW says the project is part of its $25 million residential resurfacing project. The department says the project is expected to make minor storm water improvements.

“It’s not the process that bugs me. It’s a lack of activity once again, lack of communication,” Finnell said.

standing water4.jpg

Residents called WRTV to help and try to get some clarification.

standing water.jpg

DPW issued the following statement to WRTV:

We are aware of standing water issues following the weather last night and are working with our contractor to address resident concerns.

