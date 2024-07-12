East side residents upset with standing water due to reconstruction project

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the city’s east side are calling for the department of public works to fix their roads following what they say has been a delayed construction project.

“Irritating, unsafe, unsanitary and frustrating,” Michael Finnell told WRTV.

Finnell had a few choice words to describe what his neighborhood currently looks like.

“It’s standing water and if it keeps raining, it’s only going to get worse,” Finnell said.

DPW says the project is part of its $25 million residential resurfacing project. The department says the project is expected to make minor storm water improvements.

“It’s not the process that bugs me. It’s a lack of activity once again, lack of communication,” Finnell said.

Residents called WRTV to help and try to get some clarification.

DPW issued the following statement to WRTV:

We are aware of standing water issues following the weather last night and are working with our contractor to address resident concerns.