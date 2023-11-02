East side restaurant reopens to long lines and dedicated customers after owner's recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — A line dozens of people long wound through a parking lot off East Washington St. Wednesday morning. But the owners of Fast Wok say their customers are dedicated, and used to waiting.

Bungon 'Mama' Nettles says she's been serving her native Thai food to the east side community for 30 years. For the last year, dedicated Fast Wok fans have been watching social media for updates about when the takeout restaurant would reopen.

Mama has had a long road to recovery, after experiencing two strokes.

Gaylon Nettles, Mama's husband of 54 years, says they did not realize how long it would take her to bounce back, but serving good food to people is what Mama loves.

"What happened stopped all that, just in a heartbeat. And you can only imagine what that feels like. When it's something you love and you can't do it anymore," said Nettles. "A lot of the line you see are people that know her very well."

"I'm just glad that she's back and she's doing really well now," said Brianna Sedam, a customer who got in line at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning for her Fast Wok fix.

Mama expects even longer lines outside Fast Wok on Thanksgiving, when they provide free food for the community.

The owners say the restaurant will be open for the rest of the week. They only accept cash.