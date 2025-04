MORGAN COUNTY — A portion of I-70 is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash involving two semi-trucks in Morgan County, officials say.

INDOT West Central posted on X that the crash happened between S.R. 39 and Center Street on Monday afternoon.

Dispatch from Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of the truck's trailers fell off in the crash.

Officials say I-70 is still shut down and expect it to be closed for a couple more hours.