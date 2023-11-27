Eastern Hancock student killed; Greenfield Central grad injured in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY — An Eastern Hancock High School senior was killed, and a recent Greenfield Central High School grad was injured in a crash in Hancock County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of County Road 300 North and County Road 100 West on reports of a crash at 2:40 p.m.

Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on CR 300 N toward Indianapolis. Detectives believe the truck hydroplaned and ran off the roadway.

The driver of the truck, identified as 18-year-old Cody Mastin, of Greenfield, over-corrected his steering after hydroplaning, causing the truck to strike two trees before stopping, police say.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department confirmed Mastin was a recent Greenfield Central High School graduate who was attending an “out-of-town” college. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police identified the passenger of the vehicle to be 17-year-old Lindsay Locker, of Knightstown, who attended Eastern Hancock High School. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, neither Mastin nor Locker were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

“HCSD’s thoughts are with the families. We remind all drivers to wear seatbelts and slow down during rain or slick conditions,” the department said in a statement.