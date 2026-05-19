Eastern Star Church closes on Martin University property

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A historic Indianapolis campus is getting a new future.

Eastern Star Church has officially closed on the former Martin University on the city's east side. The future of the campus has been uncertain since Martin University announced it was shutting down in January.

Now with the sale finalized, Eastern Star Church says the property will be an extension of the church's ROCK initiative. The initiative is a long-term effort that's focused on making communities stronger through education, financial security, affordable housing and strengthening the sense of community.

"This is a community project. This center will be defined as the Rock Impact Center, and we plan to have impact in the community," said Anthony Murdock, executive pastor at Eastern Star Church.

The church officially closed on the property May 8. The church has had possession of the building for a week. It was listed for $3.5 million.

"There's at least 28 parcels, and within those parcels, we'll do some of the same development for the community here that we've done in Arlington Woods, affordable housing, and other services we'll provide in this community," he said. "We'll also, hopefully, in the next 90 days, our goal, prayerfully, is to have a community open house, where we're connecting with the other major community providers in this community."

As Murdock sees it, one priority is to honor Martin University's legacy and the impact it's had on the city.

"I'd also just like to say that we're continuing to pray for the advancement of Martin University, the work that they've done, that they are doing in this community, thank God for all that they have done," he said.

While plans for the property are still being finalized, changes to the former campus will start soon. Murdock says he hopes to start construction on some of the affordable housing facilities by the end of the year.

"We're so excited to have the opportunity to come in and to preserve. I think this asset is a major asset in the African American community, and we wanted to maintain this asset in our community," said Murdock.