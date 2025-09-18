Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ed Sheeran announces 2026 Indianapolis concert at Lucas Oil Stadium

Singer to perform Oct. 10 as part of North American LOOP Tour leg
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs during "Ed Sheeran's Play: Live from New York" presented by TikTok at Domino Square in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
INDIANAPOLIS — Ed Sheeran is bringing his LOOP Tour to Indianapolis next year, with a concert scheduled at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The performance is part of the North American leg of Sheeran's LOOP tour, set to begin in June 2026.

The LOOP tour follows Sheeran's Mathematics tour, which set attendance records globally before concluding earlier this year.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can register for early access to tickets at EdSheeran.com, with presale registrations powered by Seated. Registered fans will receive a unique one-time code before the Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. local time.

