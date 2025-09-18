Ed Sheeran announces 2026 Indianapolis concert at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Ed Sheeran is bringing his LOOP Tour to Indianapolis next year, with a concert scheduled at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The performance is part of the North American leg of Sheeran's LOOP tour, set to begin in June 2026.

The LOOP tour follows Sheeran's Mathematics tour, which set attendance records globally before concluding earlier this year.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can register for early access to tickets at EdSheeran.com, with presale registrations powered by Seated. Registered fans will receive a unique one-time code before the Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. local time.