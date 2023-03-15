Edison School of the Arts board vote to fire CEO for using racial slur, end school expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Edison School of the Arts Board voted to terminate the school's CEO accused of using a racial slur in front of students.

Nathan Tuttle was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

On Tuesday night, the board of directors officially voted on a resolution to terminate his position.

The board also decided not to move forward with the expansion of the Edison School model at James Whitcomb Riley School 43 next year.

The resolution states that "under Tuttle's leadership significant divide has developed among student, faculty and the staff of the school" and that the board has determined the Edison school needs new leadership moving forward.

Attendees of the meeting including, students, parents and faculty erupted in applause after it was officially announced that Tuttle's position as CEO was terminated effective immediately.

All but two members of the board voted yes for the termination of Tuttle.

The board created a new position entitled "interim building administrator" to oversee all employees and operations at the school, to which they appointed Amy Berns until the end of the school year.

The board also stated they will lead a comprehensive review of all Edison school policies and procedures regarding the use of racially, inappropriate and offensive language, employee and student discipline.

In addition, the board said next steps will include a comprehensive review of the organizational chart of the school and school job descriptions, as well as an "Edison Empowers Parents" committee that will regularly report to the board and provide feedback and direct communication with parents.

IPS emailed a statement in which they state that they support the board's decision to terminate Tuttle and will discuss the future of school 43 with staff, families and the community.