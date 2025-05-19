EF-2 tornado devastates Bloomington area, leaving behind widespread damage

BLOOMINGTON— A powerful EF-2 tornado struck Monroe County leaving around 60 people injured according to the Sheriff's office.

Michael Sullivan and his wife were among the residents who experienced the storm's fury firsthand.

They took shelter in their first-floor bathtub moments before the tornado tore through their home.

“This was total destruction and devastation,” said Sullivan.

The storm's impact was felt throughout the neighborhood that sits near State Road 35 with uprooted trees, damaged roofs and debris scattered across properties.

wrtv tornado damage

Just around the corner, the nonprofit organization PALS (People and Animal Learning Services) also faced severe damage.

The tornado destroyed their barn, and a large tree fell onto a rental home on the property.

Despite the destruction, all the horses survived.

wrtv tornado damage

Chris Smith, a staff member at PALS, expressed gratitude for the safety of the animals and the community's support.

“We’re grateful that nobody got hurt and that we didn’t lose a single horse in the process,” Smith said.

The cleanup efforts are ongoing, with volunteers and organizations working tirelessly to restore the affected areas.

The American Red Cross and utility companies have been on-site, assisting with recovery efforts.

As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, residents like Michael Sullivan remain thankful for their safety. “I’m just happy my wife and I are ok and we have a motel to go to,” he said.