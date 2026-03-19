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Eight injured after pickup truck drives into Martinsville Chili's

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Martinsville Police Department
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Posted

MARTINSVILLE — The Martinsville Police Department confirmed that eight people were injured after a pickup truck drove into a Chili's on Wednesday.

Officials said that dispatch received multiple calls just after 5:30 p.m. that the truck drove into the restaurant, located at the 600 block of Birk Road.

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Multiple parties were checked for injuries at the scene and released. At this time, police say eight people were injured, three of whom took themselves to an area hospital for further evaluation. The injuries range from complaints of pain to serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

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Officials say the male driver of the pickup truck was medically cleared and released from the hospital.

The incident and the cause of the crash remain under investigation.

Due to the chaotic nature of the crash, police believe it is possible that additional parties left the scene. Officers ask anyone who was injured or witnessed the incident to call the non-emergency line at 765-342-5544.

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