Eight people, including two juveniles injured in crash on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight people, including two juveniles, were injured in a crash on the near east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of E New York St. and N. State Ave. around 3:45 p.m.

IMPD said one vehicle had six kids and one adult inside. Three of those kids are in critical condition and the three others are stable.

They were transported to a local hospital.

The adult driver is in stable condition. An adult male in the other vehicle is also said to be in stable condition.

Initially, IMPD believed one of the individuals involved in the crash to be deceased, however, police said "due to the incredible life-saving efforts of the first responders at the scene" the individual was revived.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

IMPD said the area will likely be shut down for quite some time and drivers should seek an alternate route.