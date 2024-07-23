Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Eight people, including two juveniles injured in crash on Indy's near east side

NY st crash2.jpg
WRTV
NY st crash2.jpg
State ave ny st.jpg
State ave crash.jpg
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jul 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight people, including two juveniles, were injured in a crash on the near east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of E New York St. and N. State Ave. around 3:45 p.m.

State ave ny st.jpg

IMPD said one vehicle had six kids and one adult inside. Three of those kids are in critical condition and the three others are stable.

They were transported to a local hospital.

The adult driver is in stable condition. An adult male in the other vehicle is also said to be in stable condition.

State ave crash.jpg

Initially, IMPD believed one of the individuals involved in the crash to be deceased, however, police said "due to the incredible life-saving efforts of the first responders at the scene" the individual was revived.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

IMPD said the area will likely be shut down for quite some time and drivers should seek an alternate route.

Latest Headlines | July 23, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.