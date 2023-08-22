Elanco hand delivers carton of new Parvovirus antibody treatment to IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the first ever approved treatment for Canine Parvovirus (Parvo) was hand delivered to IndyHumane to help combat the deadly virus.

Recently, Elanco Animal Health received conditional approval for Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody by the FDA. This is the first and only treatment for canine parvovirus.

On Tuesday, Elanco CEO Jeff Simmons hand delivered one of the first cartons of this life saving treatment to IndyHumane.

According to IndyHumane, they have seen 46 cases of Parvovirus this year already.

Canine parvovirus is one of the deadliest diseases to affect dogs – especially puppies. There are an estimated 330,000 cases of canine parvovirus in the U.S. annually.

"To have a treatment like this to help those animals out there that have not been vaccinated is going to be lifesaving," IndyHumane CEO Donna Casamento said.

The Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody treatment may provide a less intensive and more effective solution than supportive care alone for Parvovirus.