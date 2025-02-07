Elderly homeowners recovering after south side fire

Two elderly homeowners are recovering after an overnight fire on Indianapolis' south side. Firefighters responded to a call just before 3:00 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Garfield Drive near Shelby Street.

Upon arrival, crews found one resident on the roof of the house and the other in the front yard. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to firefighters, the fire originated in the basement of the home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.