Electronic recycling event at Indy Zoo on Saturday, March 13

INDIANAPOLIS — An electronic recycling event will be held at the Indianapolis Zoo on Saturday to offer residents an environmentally-friendly solution to eliminate old devices and technology.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can bring old electronics for proper disposal to the Indy Zoo's parking lot for "Power Recycling Day." In doing so, visitors will receive a coupon for $2 off admission into the zoo, as well.

The Zoo says that most electronics — from computers and video game systems, cell phones and tablets, laptops and more — will be accepted free of charge. However, there is a $20 processing fee for televisions and monitors. Large appliances will not be accepted.

Other items that will be accepted during Power Recycling Day include:



Telephone systems

VCR/DVD, laserdisc players

All batteries TVs and monitors Scanners and copiers

Printers and cartridges

Fax machines

Backup power systems

External hard drives

Satellite components

Keyboards and accessories

Integrated circuits

Microwaves

Small appliances

Power cables and wiring

"The Zoo remains committed to providing easy and eco-friendly ways to eliminate e-waste through its semi-annual Power Recycling Day events," the Indy Zoo stated in a release. "By taking unused electronics to the Zoo to be recycled, visitors are reducing the amount of harmful chemicals released into the ground, water and air."

According to a report by the United Nations in 2019, worldwide production of electronic waste is nearly 50 million tons annually. That figure could reach 120 million tons by 2050.

Electronic trash makes up about 2% of the total waste generated annually in the United States, however, according to the Indy Zoo, it contributes as much as 70% of the environmental pollutants.

The 2020 Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo collected 51 tons of e-waste that was directly diverted from area landfills.

Staff from Technology Recyclers, who're presenting this year's Power Recycling, will be on-site to help load and unload materials.

