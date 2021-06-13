Elements Financial Credit Union gives "kindness kits" to employees

INDIANAPOLIS — A local company is encouraging its employees to spread a little kindness.

Elements Financial Credit Union sent its employees Kindness Kits in the mail.

"It's just so important to be kind. As life gets back to normal it's exciting that we've given our employees these packages to share that kindness and spread the positivity," Jake Engel, branch strategist, said. "It's just going to be a great summer, so we are really excited about it."

Each kit contains items like a blank greeting card, hand sanitizer, and $5 to spend on a kindness act.