Elements Financial Credit Union gives "kindness kits" to employees

A local company is encouraging employees to spread kindness with the kits.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 13, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A local company is encouraging its employees to spread a little kindness.

Elements Financial Credit Union sent its employees Kindness Kits in the mail.

"It's just so important to be kind. As life gets back to normal it's exciting that we've given our employees these packages to share that kindness and spread the positivity," Jake Engel, branch strategist, said. "It's just going to be a great summer, so we are really excited about it."

Each kit contains items like a blank greeting card, hand sanitizer, and $5 to spend on a kindness act.

