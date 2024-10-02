Eli Lilly and Company announce $4.5 billion investment in Lebanon LEAP district facility

LEBANON — On Wednesday, Eli Lilly and Company announced a $4.5 billion investment into a new "first of its kind" facility in Lebanon's LEAP district.

The investment will be used to create the Lilly Medicine Foundry, a new center for advanced manufacturing and drug development. The facility will be used to research new ways of producing medicines and scale up the manufacturing of medicines.

The company described the facility as the "first of its kind," combining research and manufacturing in a single location.

The location will be in Indiana's LEAP Research and Innovation District in Lebanon, Indiana and expands the company's investment there to more than $13 billion.

Once fully operational, the Medicine Foundry is expected to add 400 full-time jobs for engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians.

"As we accelerate our work to discover new medicines for the toughest diseases, we're continuing to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure to support our growing pipeline," said David A. Ricks , Lilly's chair and CEO. "In addition to supplying high-quality medicine for our clinical studies, this new complex will further strengthen our process development and scale up our manufacturing capabilities to speed delivery of next-generation medicines to patients around the world."

The State of Indiana will support the new site with infrastructure improvements for roads, water, electricity and other utilities. It will also offer economic incentives tied to the investment and employment goals.

"Lilly's continued investment in Indiana solidifies our state's role as a hub for cutting-edge science and technology," said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb . "For nearly 150 years, Lilly has been committed to growing its roots and reach in Indiana , cultivating local talent, and driving scientific advancements that benefit patients around the world. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities Lilly's Medicine Foundry will bring to communities throughout our great state."

The Medicine Foundry is expected to open in late 2027.

