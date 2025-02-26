Eli Lilly to make history with $27 billion investment in domestic manufacturing

INDIANAPOLIS —Eli Lilly and Company has announced plans to expand its pharmaceutical production in the United States with a $27 billion investment to build four new manufacturing sites that will create approximately 13,000 jobs.

This investment marks the largest investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing in U.S. history and brings Lilly's total investment in U.S. manufacturing since 2020 to over $50 billion.

According to a press release from the company, three of the new sites will focus on creating active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to improve the supply chain for small-molecule drugs. The fourth site will enhance Lilly's ability to produce injectable therapies.

"Lilly's optimism about our pipeline drives our unprecedented commitment to domestic manufacturing," stated David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "This bold move reflects our dedication to meeting the anticipated demand for safe, high-quality FDA-approved medicines, while simultaneously benefiting American families and bolstering exports."

The new manufacturing sites are expected to create over 3,000 high-wage jobs for skilled workers, such as engineers and scientists. Additionally, during the construction of these sites, nearly 10,000 construction jobs are anticipated.

Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations, stated, "We are not just building facilities. We are creating a future where American innovation leads the world in pharmaceutical manufacturing, requiring a highly skilled workforce prepared to shape the future of health care."

The company says communities near the new sites can expect increased local spending, improved tax revenues, better infrastructure, and opportunities for training and development.

Previously, from 2020 to 2024, Lilly invested $23 billion in various projects, including new sites in North Carolina, improvements in Lebanon, Indiana, and expansions in Indianapolis and Wisconsin.