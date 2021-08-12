Eli Lilly to require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eli Lilly Corporation announced Thursday it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all its employees in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The Indianapolis-based company has given employees until November 15, 2021 to get the vaccine.

Lilly released the following statement regarding their decision:

“Today, we announced that Lilly will require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees in the United States and Puerto Rico, effective November 15. Employee requests for medical or religious accommodations will be considered on an individual basis. Our top priority during this pandemic has been to protect the health and safety of our employees and ensure business continuity – today’s decision reflects that commitment. As a science-based company, we have thoroughly reviewed all the data and options available to us. We believe this decision helps keep our employees, families and customers safe and healthy, and ensures we can continue making life-saving medicines for people around the world.”

Lilly says vaccination will be a condition of employment and will consider exception requests for medical and religious reasons and provide accommodations where possible.

Lilly employs 15,400 people in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

