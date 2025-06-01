Elkins Family’s deep-rooted love for the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — For the Elkins family, their devotion to the Indiana Pacers runs deep. The connection began years ago when the couple got engaged during a game, a moment that solidified their love for the team.

“My wife and I actually got engaged at a Pacers game,” recalls Joshua Elkins. “I didn’t know he was going to do it that night, but I’m glad it was at a Pacers game. It just made sense,” Kara Elkins said.

Since then, the Elkins family has attended countless games, cherishing the excitement and camaraderie that each one brings. Reflecting on two decades of memories, Joshua says, “I can’t really remember how fun it’s been in the last 20 years until the last two.”

Their youngest member, Rhydlee Elkins, embodies the family’s love for the team, having attended games since she was just three months old. Her affinity for the Pacers is documented through a series of cherished photos, which showcase her interactions with players such as Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith.

“I have a handshake with Obi Toppin; I had one with Jalen Smith,” she shares. “That handshake and interaction—caught on camera—are really cool. It’s nice to know they are just normal people, just like us.”

WRTV

Rhydlee, who is autistic, enjoys these experiences and finds joy in connecting with her favorite players. “A lot of people don’t know that she is very social, and that really brings her in and gets her going every game,” Kara explains.

The Elkins highlight the impressive character of the Pacers, noting that the players convey important lessons about life beyond fame and fortune. “The Pacers are really nice, respectful, and they’re a great team. They let these younger generations know it’s not all about the spotlight,” they emphasize.

The family’s memories at the games uplift them, allowing them to build lasting bonds while cheering for their team together. When the game ends, the Elkins family knows they have created unforgettable moments that transcend any single season.

With each handshake, game, and smile, they are carrying on a legacy of love for the Pacers, ensuring that the blue-and-gold spirit lives on for years to come.