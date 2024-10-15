Emerson Avenue roadwork between Stop 11 and County Line roads is complete

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction for the Emerson Avenue Project is finished, according to the Indiana Department of Public Works.

Travelers between Stop 11 and County Line Road say they don’t miss the orange barrels and traffic delays that started in 2021.

"I've avoided this area. It's been kind of messed up for a long time. So, if I could find a different way, I took it," said Joe Shelburne.

WRTV

Shelburne lives in the area. He said he stopped going to restaurants and businesses down this stretch.

Tuesday was his first time traveling back down Stop 11.

"We're super excited that the road actually works as it should, and it's greatly improved. I think it was necessary," he said.

He stopped by Indy's Burger Joint.

WRTV

A year ago, manager Apolinar Quintana said they lost half their customers during construction. He's seen about a $6,000 to $7,000 loss a week since. Now, he said customers are starting to come back.

"It used to take 45 minutes. Now, it's only 15 minutes to get here," he said.

WRTV

The more than $30 million project was broken up into two phases.

"Construction takes time, and hopefully everyone sees the value on the other end. This one was a long one. It was intense," said DPW Spokesperson Kyle Bloyd.

Bloyd said the goal was to improve traffic flow, reduce traffic times, improve drainage, and become more pedestrian-friendly.

WATCH | Business blames Stop 11 and Emerson construction for drop in revenue

South side businesses await completion of road construction project

"We added a travel lane in both directions, a new bridge over I-65, sidewalks on both sides, including extra wide sidewalks for drainage improvements and ADA ramps," said Bloyd.

New businesses have taken advantage of the re-vamp and are popping up along Emerson Avenue.

"The location is so amazing. First of all, Bibiba chooses a location for all new communities coming in town," said Isabel Jairquin.

WRTV

DPW hopes south siders appreciate their investment.

"It's going to take some time, but I hope everyone on the south side sees the benefits," said Bloyd.

New signs and traffic lights were also added along Emerson Avenue.

Indy DPW said there will be a few cosmetic changes, but the construction is finished.