Emma Donnan schools hold 5th annual holiday shop to help students in need

INDIANAPOLIS — Adelante Schools at Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School held their fifth annual holiday shop on Friday.

The event allowed students and their families to pick out toys, clothes, food and household items they may need this winter.

“We want our scholars to have everything they need,” Kendra Randle, Executive Principal, said. “We are already supplying them with healthy food options and great education, so we want to also make sure we take care of them in other ways as well.”

Randle expressed gratitude to the partnerships that helped make the holiday shop happen.

Donations came from organizations like the Patachou Foundation, Great Harvest Food Pantry, the Orchard School and IMPD.

“We can’t do this work alone. We have so many amazing sponsors that have donated things to our families and scholars,” Randle said. “It’s been an amazing opportunity to spread holiday cheer and joy across our school.”

Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School estimates their holiday shop helped around 200 families.

