Employ Indy program trains future workers for in-demand manufacturing jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Manufacturing jobs are in high demand across the state, with over 1,700 positions posted in the Indianapolis area in just the past month. A program offered by Employ Indy aims to fill these roles by training young people between the ages of 18 and 24.

The program, known as YES Indy, provides free training to participants, who can earn about $6,000 during its 13-week duration.

"That kind of drives you. You are getting paid to basically change your life," said Daniqua Dies, who recently earned her Advanced Manufacturing certificate through the program.

Dies graduated on Thursday, overcoming a criminal record that had previously hindered her from finding employment. The program is designed to help participants overcome such barriers.

"We had so many great people come and kind of like give examples of like their life; a lot of people dealing with the same issues as myself and how they are pretty much better as far as life and got a good job and income and doing everything the right way,” Dies added.

Employ Indy established YES Indy to address the labor needs of local employers, which recorded 21,376 unique job postings over the past year.

"Employers are really engaged throughout the entire process so that when a young person completes the training, there is an opportunity for employment at the end,” said Dionne Smith, the Vice President of Community Career Services at Employ Indy.

The program has a 75 percent placement rate for those who complete it. Participants express that it gives them hope for their futures.

"Go forward with my internship, keeping going with that. Focusing on working a good, stable job, making sure I get to work on time, and just being a normal human citizen,” Dies stated.

According to Employ Indy, manufacturing is expected to grow by three percent in the state by 2029. Each YES Indy cohort includes 10 available spots, and individuals with a criminal history are encouraged to apply. For more details on how to apply, click here.