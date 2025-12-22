Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Employee injured in chemical explosion at Indianapolis business

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured in a chemical explosion at an Indianapolis business Monday morning.

The Pike Township Fire Department said crews responded to 6320 Intech Way around 10:51 a.m. after receiving reports of an explosion. The blast occurred in the lab area of the business and sparked a small fire that was quickly extinguished by the building's suppression system.

One employee sustained serious injuries in the incident. No other employees or firefighters were hurt.

The building suffered no structural damage and occupants were allowed to return after firefighters ventilated the area.

Pike Township Fire investigators are working with business representatives to determine what caused the chemical explosion.

