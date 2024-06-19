Watch Now
Employee of Whitestown Waste Management killed in workplace accident, 2nd death at facility since December

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 19, 2024

WHITESTOWN — An employee of Waste Management in Whitestown was killed in a workplace accident on Tuesday.

Officers with the Whitestown Police Department were called to the Waste Management facility, located at 6252 South Indianapolis Road, on reports of a person struck just after 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an employee of the facility who suffered a traumatic injury after being struck by a work vehicle.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Johnny Williams, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say another workplace death occurred at the facility in December.

