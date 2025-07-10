Empowering youth: How Reverend Malachi Walker is curbing violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — "I won't let nothing come between me and my sons," declares Reverend Malachi Walker, whose dedication to transforming young boys into responsible young men has spanned over three decades.

Every day, Walker works tirelessly to curb youth violence and encourages community support for the young men he mentors.

WRTV

But funding cuts have hit hard, leaving Walker's summer empowerment camp nearly $30,000 short, a staggering 40% cut from his annual budget.

"When I talk about funding, it gets quiet in the room," Walker explained. "They assume I’ll announce the end of our program. But I told them, ‘Guys, if we don’t get any more funding, YMI is still going to exist.’ I will reach into my own pocket to ensure it continues."

Walker’s mission centers on steering youth away from the lure of the streets and reinforcing the importance of strong families and churches.

Inside the same church on Indianapolis’ northeast side, Walker continues to instill lessons vital to today’s society. His message is clear: channeling idle time into positive pursuits is essential for youth development.

WRTV

"If you see a gun, don’t play around with it. And parents, if you have a gun, lock it up," said one of the campers.

Despite the obstacles, Walker remains unwavering, promising to continue making a difference in the lives of young men in his community. “We want them to find something positive to focus on,” he said.

Support for Reverend Walker’s mission not only empowers youth but also strengthens the community as a whole.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police donated $5,000 to Young Men Inc.

WRTV

"You can't tell me that this group is going to be struggling to find a place for their basketball tournament on the last day of camp," said Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder.

For more information on Young Men Inc., click here.